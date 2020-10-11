The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public sale of a home and property on the Maine/New Hampshire border on October 15, 2020. The sale is a result of the foreclosure of an IRS Federal Tax Lien by the Department of Justice.
The property at 568 Kennard Hill Road, Porter, Maine, includes a partially completed house on about 226 acres. The main floor is currently set up with one bedroom, 1 ½ baths.
There is an attached 3 bay garage, a full basement with a full bath in it.
There is a poured pad for a second multi-bay garage next to the house.
It has a well, septic, and electric. There are also three oil tanks for the heat.
Preview of the property is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on sale day, Oct. 15, 2020. The sale will begin at 12 noon. At the time of sale, the successful bidder must deposit $40,000 by money order, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the Clerk of the United States District Court for the District of Maine. No bids will be accepted from anyone who has not presented proof they are able to comply with this deposit requirement.
For more information about this auction, including more pictures, sale conditions and the bid form visit https://www.treasury.gov/auctions/irs/pome_all%20_9686.htm. To see other upcoming IRS auctions, visit irsauctions.gov.
The opening bid for 568 Kennard Hill Rd. is $200,000. Mail-in bids will be accepted. For more information about the auction, contact R.P. Sweeney, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist at 603-402-5726.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots facility shut down again with positive test Sunday morning
-
Sports
NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game after another reported New England positive test
-
Politics
Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million
-
Premier Property
Internal Revenue Service to Auction Home in Porter on 226 Acres
-
Food
When food is so much more than dinner…