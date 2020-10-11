The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public sale of a home and property on the Maine/New Hampshire border on October 15, 2020. The sale is a result of the foreclosure of an IRS Federal Tax Lien by the Department of Justice.

The property at 568 Kennard Hill Road, Porter, Maine, includes a partially completed house on about 226 acres. The main floor is currently set up with one bedroom, 1 ½ baths.

Property will be offered by auction on October 15 at 12:00 p.m. with a preview from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The single-family home is 2,186± SF with a completed first floor and framed second story; a concrete pad has been poured for a second garage

Features include a first-floor bedroom, two large bathrooms, one on main floor, the second in the basement, along with a half bath off the kitchen

Opening bid is $200,000; mail-in bids will be accepted

There is an attached 3 bay garage, a full basement with a full bath in it.

There is a poured pad for a second multi-bay garage next to the house.

It has a well, septic, and electric. There are also three oil tanks for the heat.

Preview of the property is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on sale day, Oct. 15, 2020. The sale will begin at 12 noon. At the time of sale, the successful bidder must deposit $40,000 by money order, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the Clerk of the United States District Court for the District of Maine. No bids will be accepted from anyone who has not presented proof they are able to comply with this deposit requirement.

For more information about this auction, including more pictures, sale conditions and the bid form visit https://www.treasury.gov/auctions/irs/pome_all%20_9686.htm. To see other upcoming IRS auctions, visit irsauctions.gov.

The opening bid for 568 Kennard Hill Rd. is $200,000. Mail-in bids will be accepted. For more information about the auction, contact R.P. Sweeney, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist at 603-402-5726.

