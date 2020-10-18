Last year, research group ProMatura surveyed about 4,000 people aged 55 and over about their quality of life. Two-thirds of them were residents of different types of retirement communities and a third were not.

The difference between the groups’ responses was stark.

71% of community residents said they “often enjoyed life” in the past week compared to 48% of non-residents. 90% of residents felt they had a safety net in place in case something went wrong. Only 40% of non-residents felt the same.

Located amongst the ideal coastal towns and beaches of southern Maine, Atlantic Heights offers the type of peaceful, active lifestyle that so many people enjoy. Boulevards are flanked by tall pines and natural stone outcroppings. Both single and duplex Cottage homes maximize privacy while maintaining the security of an intimate neighborhood. From the homes’ unique features like half-moon windows, to the granite stonework that echoes the surrounding landscape, it’s obvious that details matter here.

Cottage residents can choose the services that suit their needs while maintaining independence. Management can arrange housecleaning, meal delivery and home checks alongside a 24 hour, on-site medical response team. As your needs change, so can the combination of services, letting you live the way you want to, without moving away from your home or community.

Social activities take place at the central Inn at Atlantic Heights. Residents have access to an indoor aerobic pool, fitness center and common areas for hosting gatherings.

Moving into one of these homes is a winning trade, exchanging the responsibility of home maintenance for an active, holistic lifestyle. Learn more at atlanticheightsretirement.com.

These homes at Atlantic Heights are listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous