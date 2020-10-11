PORTLAND – Margaret F. Haley, 89, passed away from a recent brief illness on Oct. 9, 2020 in Portland. The daughter of William and Imelda (Tremblay) Gagnon, she was born in Portland on Sept. 25, 1931. A lifelong resident of Portland she attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1948. After high school she earned a degree from Portland Junior College. She worked for the Maine Railroad and while there met Edward Haley whom she married on Oct. 17, 1959. She became a full-time mother and homemaker raising her family in Bartley Gardens. She enjoyed the holidays and made every birthday and holiday extra special for her family. She was a very active member of St. Joseph’s Church, serving on the Parish Council, Lady’s Sodality, and was the chairperson of the annual Church Harvest Fair. She was a New England sport’s fan rooting for the Patriots, Celtics, and the Red Sox. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Edward C. Haley in 2007. She was also predeceased by her brother, Rudy Gagnon. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Mooney and her husband Jim, and Karen Ray and her husband Jamie; her grandchildren, Alison Mooney, and Caroline and Matthew Ray; her brother, William Gagnon; and many nieces and nephews. Her family would also like to recognize her longtime supportive friend, Eleanor Scanlon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Margaret’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margaret’s name to Park Danforth, 777 Stevens Ave. Portland ME 04103.

Guest Book