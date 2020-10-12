Cheerleaders at South Portland High School in front of the school in about 1965. The cheerleaders are Liv Harvey, Donna Conley, Pat Crangle, Judy O’Toole, Terry Langlois, Sue Gilmore, Noreen Massey, Cheryl Gordius and Bev Logan.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

