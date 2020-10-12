Workers stand outside the Pejepscot Paper Mill Company in Topsham in 1880. The building also is known as the “Bowdoin Mill.”
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Oct. 5-11
-
Nation & World
Trump children’s visits to family properties brought Secret Service money to the family business
-
Portland Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: South Portland
-
Coastal Journal
Maine Bicentennial: Topsham
-
Local & State
Suspect in pizza dough tampering set to appear in court Tuesday