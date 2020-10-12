Registration is now open for fall courses at Midcoast Senior College.

Midcoast Senior College’s mission is to provide noncredit academic courses and other educational events for people of 50 years and older to continue their lifelong learning. It is one of 17 senior colleges in Maine.

The college had canceled its spring courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fall semester courses will be held online via the Zoom teleconferencing platform.

“We are extremely gratified to see the support and the willingness to adapt to this learning environment by our members,” said Executive Director Donna Marshall, in a statement released by the college. “We’ve got a terrific board of directors who have set a positive tone during a challenging time.”

Classes will take place online Nov. 9-Dec. 18. This term’s courses include The Life and Legacy of Frances Perkins, African-Americans: The Civil War and Its Aftermath, Introduction to Modern Architecture, Talking Trash in Today’s World, The Rights of Native Peoples, James Joyce’s Dubliners, Italian Opera, Final (end of life) Directives, Ocean Energy: Tide Mills (the history and current use of tidal dams), Reckoning with Racism, and MSC Singers (a chorus group).

The cost per class is $60. A student must also be a member of Midcoast Senior College or another senior college to take courses. The membership cost is $35. To enroll, visit midcoastseniorcollege.org and look for the links to membership and to Fall Term II.

College board member Clare Durst will instruct free of charge those unfamiliar with the Zoom platform. She can be contacted at [email protected]

For all other questions, call 725-4900.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: