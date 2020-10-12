The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will not be performing its annual October concerts in Topsham and Lewiston due to the ongoing pandemic.

During August and September, the orchestra presented small string ensembles in a series of outdoor rehearsals that were open to the public. Small string ensembles also performed outdoor concerts at senior living communities in Brunswick and Lewiston during summer and fall.

“We are committed to providing the communities of Topsham and Lewiston with live classical music,” said Executive Director Carol Preston. “These outdoor events have done that and have provided some of our musicians with the opportunity to play.”

The orchestra is monitoring the state’s guidelines for safe gatherings as it determines whether it will hold concerts in 2021.

