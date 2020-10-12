Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  10/20  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  10/21  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Thur.  10/22  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues.  10/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/22  7 p.m.  Meet the Candidates Night

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/20  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/15  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

Mon.  10/19  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Committee

Tues.  10/20  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  10/20  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Thur.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/20  6 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting

Tues.  10/20  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  10/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/15  9 a.m.  Beth Condon Parkway Extension Meeting

Thur.  10/15  7 p.m.  Town Council

Mon.  10/19  8:30 a.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  10/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/22  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  10/22  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

