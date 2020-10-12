Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 10/20 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 10/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Thur. 10/22 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Meet the Candidates Night

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 10/20 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/15 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

Mon. 10/19 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Committee

Tues. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Thur. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 10/20 6 p.m. Planning Board Meeting

Tues. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/15 9 a.m. Beth Condon Parkway Extension Meeting

Thur. 10/15 7 p.m. Town Council

Mon. 10/19 8:30 a.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. School Committee

Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: