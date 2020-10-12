Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 10/20 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 10/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Thur. 10/22 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Meet the Candidates Night
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/20 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/15 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
Mon. 10/19 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Committee
Tues. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Thur. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/20 6 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Tues. 10/20 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/15 9 a.m. Beth Condon Parkway Extension Meeting
Thur. 10/15 7 p.m. Town Council
Mon. 10/19 8:30 a.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Oct. 5-11
-
Nation & World
Trump children’s visits to family properties brought Secret Service money to the family business
-
Portland Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: South Portland
-
Coastal Journal
Maine Bicentennial: Topsham
-
Local & State
Suspect in pizza dough tampering set to appear in court Tuesday