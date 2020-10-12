SACO — The man police believe inserted razor blades into packets of fresh pizza dough at Saco Hannaford last week was taken into custody in New Hampshire on Sunday evening.

Now, Saco police say they are aware of other, similar incidents in two other Hannaford locations, in Sanford, and in Dover, New Hampshire. They are asking that anyone who has found razor blades or metal shards in Portland Pie pizza dough to call their detective division at 207-282-8216.

Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, whose address was not available, was taken into custody by Dover, New Hampshire, police about two hours after Saco police put out a description of him, said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress. He said police in Dover had found Mitchell’s car, and took him into custody without incident after he got into it. Dover is about 40 miles from Saco.

Huntress on Monday morning said he could not say if Mitchell is a suspect in the Sanford and Dover incidents.

Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department of all of its stores from Aug. 1 through Oct. 11, said Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge. She said customers are urged to also check storage areas including freezers for product that may have been purchased and frozen during the same time frame.

Hannaford officials on Sunday said no injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall.

On Oct. 6, Saco Hannaford personnel notified the Saco Police Department of a suspected incident of food tampering after a customer had purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and found razor blades inside. The customer notified the supermarket, which issued a Saco store recall.

Huntress said a review of store security surveillance footage showed a person tampering with the packaging of several Portland Pie pizza doughs.

Mitchell is a former associate of It’ll be Pizza, a Scarborough-based company that manufactures products for Portland Pie.

Mitchell is held at the Strafford County, New Hampshire, House of Corrections as a fugitive from justice pending extradition back to Maine.

Huntress said once Mitchell arrives back in Maine, whether he waives extradition or is returned as a result of an extradition hearing, the specific charges against him will be released when he makes a first appearance in court.

Hannaford Supermarkets said they are issuing the full recall of all Portland Pie products at their stores out of an abundance of caution.

“After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely,” said Dodge.

Hannaford, founded in 1883, operates more than 180 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

