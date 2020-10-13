Senators on the Judiciary Committee are asking questions on Tuesday of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Here are our takeaways from the early rounds of questioning.

1. Barrett leaned heavily on precedent to kinda reassure her critics.

The Supreme Court over the years has upheld the Affordable Care Act, same-sex marriage and abortion rights, all issues that could come before the court again in some form. The next iterations would be before a much more conservative legal with Barrett on it.

Barrett wouldn’t comment on how she might decide on any of those issues, except to offer reassurance she adheres to stare decisis. It’s a principle the former law professor explained is Latin for: “Stand by the thing decided and do not disturb the calm.”

Essentially, it means a conservative Supreme Court couldn’t just upend these previous rulings without good reason, including considering what lower courts say and how many people rely on the current law. She used it to offer a skeptical view that the court would, say, overturn legalized same-sex marriage.

“For the Supreme Court to take it up,” Barrett said, of the 2015 same-sex marriage case Obergefell v. Hodges, “you’d have to have lower courts going along and saying we’re going to flout Obergefell,” She said such a scenario is unlikely because those lower courts are bound by that Supreme Court ruling. (the Trump era has seen those lower courts stuffed with conservative judges.)

But on other major questions about settled law, Barrett dodged. She wouldn’t say how she’d rule on whether a president can delay an election. She wouldn’t commit to recusing herself for a case where she might have conflict of interest. (Democrats want her to recuse herself from any case about the presidential election results.) Nor on how she’d rule on a huge case coming up before the court in November on whether to overturn Obamacare.

Barrett personally opposes abortion, but she has previously acknowledged that the legal right to abortion is settled law. When asked Tuesday if she thought Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided – as one of her mentors, the late Justice Antonin Scalia has said – she would not commit.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.: Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe was wrongly decided?

Barrett: Senator, I completely understand why you are asking the question. But again, I can’t comment or say, yes, I’m going in with some agenda, because I’m not.

Feinstein tried several times, and only got a promise from Barrett to rely heavily on Supreme Court precedent: “I promise to do that, for anything that comes up, abortion or anything else. I’ll follow the law.”

Legal experts on both sides think Barrett would support severely restricting or even overturn abortion rights.

2. She framed herself as more open-minded than her critics paint her.

Barrett’s refusal to say Roe v. Wade was correctly decided will surely give fuel to her critics.

But in one of the first chances Barrett had to talk about why she agreed to be nominated, she had a lot to say to push back on a narrative out there about her. Like:

“I’m aware of a lot of the caricatures that are floating around. So I think what I would like to say in response to that question is that, look, I’ve made distinct choices. I’ve decided to pursue a career and have a large family. I have a multiracial family. Our faith is important to us. All of those things are true. But they are my choices. And in my personal interactions with people, I have a life brimming with people who’ve made different choices and I’ve never tried to impose my choices on them. And the same is true professionally in how I apply the law.”

Under questioning from Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., about whether she could set aside her Catholic faith in deciding cases, she said said “I can.”

3. Despite her prior rulings, Barrett insists she’s “not hostile to the ACA.”

Democrats got no solid answers about how Barrett would rule if she gets on the court in time to hear a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to strike down entirely in the next few months. She said no one at the White House asked how she’d decide and that “the courts should not be politicized.”

But she did distance herself from her own critical views of the court’s previous decisions upholding the Affordable Care Act.

She stuck by her reading of the law then, but she said those challenges are different than the one before the court in November. Republican attorneys general are asking the court to strike down the entire law now that Republicans in Congress zeroed out the tax mandate for having health insurance.

Barrett said the job of the justices is to decide whether the law legally can still stand without a tax mandate – by “severing” the tax mandate from the rest of the law – or whether that’s legally impossible.

“I am not hostile to the ACA,” she said.

Acutely aware of the political debate around how getting rid of the law would make it more difficult for people to get affordable health care coverage, especially those with preexisting conditions, she also said of the upcoming challenge: “It’s not a challenge to preexisting conditions coverage or to the lifetime maximum relief from a cap.”

But preexisting conditions coverage is a huge part of this case, since what the justices decide will determine if the ACA stands, and that is what guarantees consumers these protections.

