Social media accounts

facebook Annaleeforhouse

Occupation:

Self employed labor relations and human resources consultant

Education:

BA -Education; MA Counseling; Certificate of Labor Studies -Cornell School of Inudstrial Relations

Community Organizations:

Past President and current board member-Scarborough Kiwanis; Mainely Character a scholarship organization, past Chair; Youth Alternatives of Southern Maine past president; Founding member of the Scarborough Special Education Parent Association; Scarborough Board of Education, past chair; twice served on Scarborough Charter Review Commission, vice chair and chair; National Public Employers Labor Relations Association, past chair;Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce current board member, past chair; State Civil Service Appeals Board, Chair;Scarborough 350th celebration, chair; Labor Employment Relations Association -Maine, past chair, current treasurer;

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Supporter of community projects – Friends of the Scarborough Marsh, school back pack program, Scarborough Food Pantry, Scarborough Education Foundation, Scarborough Public Library, Special Olympics, Tri for a Cure, Outdoor Education Center, and Maine Handicap Skiing.

Family status:

Husband/Partner 40+ years, 2 adult children

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor, Corrections, Human Services.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

For the most part, yes. However, taking a one size fits all approach at the beginning was too harsh and has contributed to the collapse of the Maine economy. Closing should have been more targeted.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Just like any budget, prioritization has to occur. What services can be curtailed during the recovery period? Can we still protect our disabled, elderly, and veteran population, a first priority.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I believe in hard work, self determination, lower taxes, and less government. Help those that cannot help themselves. Eliminate programs that are not meeting the needs for which they were established

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Educational debt, jobs in their chosen field, the environment which includes clean air and water.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am frustrated. All my life I have functioned in an adversarial role which required compromise, collaboration and results. I would use the skills that I have learned through continued practice.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I would like to see county jails funded in a different way. I would like to see programs offered by Health and Human Services need to be inventoried, assessed, and evaluated for effectiveness.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: