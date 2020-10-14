Twenty-seven Maine firefighters have graduated from the Maine Fire Service Institute’s Officer Training Academy after completing training to prepare them for leadership roles at fire departments across the state.

A small graduation ceremony with appropriate safety precautions was held Oct. 2 at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta. The Maine Fire Service Institute is a department of Southern Maine Community College and provides training and education services to Maine’s firefighters.

The weeklong academy focused on legal issues, budgeting, media relations, conflict resolution and other topics that are part of the job for chiefs and other fire officials. Those who complete the academy meet the training requirements for national fire officer certification through the Pro Board Fire Service Professional Qualifications System, also known as Pro Board.

The graduating officers were:

Nathan Allen, Presque Isle Fire Department

Michael Baker, Old Orchard Beach Fire Department

Scott Bourque, Ogunquit Fire Department

Ryan Cote, Waterville Fire Department

Dylan Cyr, Presque Isle Fire Department

Richard Dawe, Auburn Fire Department

Jeffrey Dunn Sr., Augusta Fire Department

Shane Enger, Old Orchard Beach Fire Department

Paul Froman, Biddeford Fire Department

Jeffrey Goodness, Portland and Kennebunk Fire Departments

Taylor Haines, Old Town Fire Department

Lucas Joslin, Westbrook and Hollis Fire Departments

Kenneth Lemoine, Ellsworth Fire Department

Jacob Letendre, Lewiston Fire Department

Joshua Mailman, Milford Fire Department

Theodore Marshall, Augusta Fire Department

Brandon Michaud, Bangor Air National Guard Fire Department

Daryl O’Kresik, Bangor Fire Department

Byron Ouellette, Old Town Fire Department

Jacob Reese, Veazie Fire Department

Anthony Siderio Jr., Lewiston and Monmouth Fire Departments

Patrick Summers, Portland and Poland Fire Departments

Steven Szostek, Biddeford Fire Department

Cole Tarbell, Saco Fire Department

Anthony Thibodeau, Augusta Fire Department

Tyler Tripp, Lewiston and Farmingdale Fire Departments

Daniel Verrill, Portland, Windham and Gorham Fire Departments

South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club offers online order option for Christmas tree sales

The South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club will be holding its 59th annual Christmas Tree Sale with an online ordering and curbside pickup option. This is an effort to reduce crowds and abide by COVID guidelines while preparing for the holidays.

For more information about the hybrid-style sale and online option, visit rotarychristmastrees.com.

Trees and wreaths can be reserved and purchased as soon as mid-October. All products are available until stock runs out. Try something new. Also on the website, take note of the raffle and available prizes.

There will continue to be an in-person option that will follow the more traditional process with limited access to the tree lot located in Mill Creek Park, South Portland. There will be a requirement of both social distancing and face masks for all customers.

Why buy from the SPCE Rotary Club? The sale is a major fundraising event that permits the Rotary Club to support local initiatives in its community throughout the year such as food banks, scholarships, human welfare projects and more. The sale also provides the opportunity to spread good cheer throughout the area, not to mention high-quality Maine-grown trees.

