Occupation:

Self-Employed – Secondhand merchandising, seller

Education:

Brandeis University, BA in International Relations

Community Organizations:

Scarborough Land Trust, Youth sports coach, First Congregational Church – Scarborough Food Pantry, Camp Susan Curtis, Dirigo Girls State, and Maine Seeds of Peace.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Running (Including at Elaine Stimson Warren Woods here in Scarborough, named in honor of my grandmother!); Hiking (Hiked Mount Katahdin and climbed Knife’s Edge!)

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment and Natural Resources; Veterans and Legal Affairs; and Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I admire Gov. Mills—who led our state to fewer deaths than almost any other. I do believe she could have done more to show small businesses she understood the economic devastation being experienced.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I would look at non-essential state programs to suspend for one year, at the federal government to cover emergency costs, and, as a last resort, at raising state income taxes to balance our budget.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I am running as an Independent, because I think the two party system has led to gridlock and divisiveness. I want to work with members of any party, with the goal of serving my district.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I believe Coronavirus will be our focus for the next few years. Beyond this, I think my generation sees climate change as the urgent, existential crisis of our time – a strong belief I share.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As a young woman and Independent candidate, I would model the collaborative leadership, and greater diversity, I think we need to challenge the culture of cruelty and division defining politics today.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

In the face of climate change, I would prioritize protecting coastal districts like ours through robust mitigation efforts, investments in renewable energy, and mass reduction in CO2 emissions.

