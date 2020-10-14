NAPLES — Great Northern Docks and Maine Cabin Masters will hold a food drive to support Crosswalk Food Pantry from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1114 Roosevelt Trail.
Donors of non-perishable items for the pantry will be able to meet the stars of Maine Cabin Masters, a reality show on the DIY network where the five designers and carpenters of Kennebec Cabin Company in Manchester fix up old camps around the state. Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win a dock ladder, a $350 value, or a Maine Cabin Masters gift basket.
Donors need to wear a mask and stay in their cars until otherwise directed.
