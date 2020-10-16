SCARBOROUGH — The Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough , will hold the last of the season “Drive-up and take-home” Bean Hole Bean Supper on Saturday, Oct. 24. Pick up is between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

The menu will include navy beans, kidney beans, cole slaw, mac and cheese, red skin hot dogs, a roll and dessert. Each meal includes: 8 oz. beans (navy, kidney or some of each), 4 oz. coleslaw, 4 oz. mac & cheese, 1 roll, 1 hot dog and choice of pumpkin pie or gingerbread. The cost is $8 for one, $15 for two and $30 for four. Individual items also available.

To order, complete an online order form at www.bluepointchurch.org, or call in your order at 883-6540 and leave a message with your name, phone number and your order.

Place an order by Wednesday, Oct. 21 and it will be confirmed before Oct 24.

The church is following all CDC recommendations and volunteers will be wearing masks.

