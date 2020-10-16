Social media accounts

Party Affiliation:

Democrat

Occupation:

President & CEO, Peachtree Strategies LLC

Education:

Master’s in Public Policy, Planning and Management, University of Southern Maine (2019); Bachelor’s in Political Science, University of Georgia (2005)

Community Organizations:

I am a former member of the Gorham School Committee; member of the Gorham Business Exchange, and former finance committee member at First Parish UCC Gorham.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy traveling, playing the piano, watching movies, cooking, reading, hiking, visiting Maine’s great craft breweries, and spending time with my husband and family, including my mom, who lives in North Gorham, and at camp on Sokokis Lake in Limerick during the summer months.

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Open Seat

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine’s economy has rebounded better than any other state’s economy. The restrictions and reopening measures put into place by Gov. Janet Mills have largely contained and prevented the spread of COVID.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Lawmakers must think differently and act boldly to help Maine fully recover from this crisis: tax reform, tax expenditure reform, transportation funding reform, a state economic development plan.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I’m running to represent my community in the Maine House and work for bipartisan solutions to the challenges we face. My interest is in getting things done, not in scoring points or taking credit.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Generation Z voters believe black lives matter, climate change poses an existential threat, health care is a human right, and common sense gun safety laws are needed. So do I.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I led the campaigns that won and protected Maine’s landmark ranked-choice voting law in order to help make politics more civil over time. I support civility training for legislators.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Maine needs a vision, strategy and long-term, comprehensive plan for economic and community development to grow our economy and improve quality of life.

