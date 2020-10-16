Social media accounts

Party affiliation:

Republican

Occupation:

Business manager of Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc. in Casco, which provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life threatening illnesses and their families through various stages of a child’s illness.

Education:

Attended Southern Connecticut State University and Husson College

Community Organizations:

none

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I’m an avid golfer, and enjoy fishing, working in the yard and doing various projects around the house. I also enjoying spending time with my girlfriend taking our thre rescued four-legged fur baby dogs, Fenway, Gillette, and Bruin swimming or out on a boat on Sebago Lake.

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Two weeks to flatten the curve was the correct policy decision, unfortunately, as we moved from computer models to actual data the state’s response hasn’t been very dynamic.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Prioritize/reduce spending. The most recent budget was an 11 percent increase and despite that we still had to borrow to pave our roads. The need to focus on how we spend our money is a priority for me.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Limiting the role of government in our lives. The state should provide education, public safety, and not manage our lives. This approach gave the state a surplus before the current state budget.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Jobs, reducing taxes and reducing the cost of living! We need economic growth if we want our children to stay and settle down in Maine as well as to attract others to move to our state.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

All of my friends, Republican and Democrat, feel this way, but blame the other. I am always civil in my conversations and assume that those I disagree with have the best of intentions.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I am excited to serve the people of Gorham/Scarborough. I want to bring civility, reason, and a sense of priority to the state budget. Let’s pay for the things we need first, to recover without anymore harm.

