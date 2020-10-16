First, I am very sorry Edgar Allan Beem is no longer writing for The Forecaster. I am hopeful you will find someone to counter the adolescence writings of John Balentine. His latest column was particularly disturbing, as it reflects the Trump-like thinking that has caused the deaths of over 200,000 people. Do we really want a huckster and con man in the Oval Office? That’s not my idea of what Balentine calls his complex personality. No, it’s diagnosable narcissism. Unfortunately, Balentine’s writing is filled with many of the same lies we’ve hearing from Trump himself. One good example is the comment that Joe Biden supports defunding the police. This is simply not true, as Biden himself has said numerous times.

Siri Beckman

Bath

