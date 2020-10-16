In the District 49 state House race there’s a clear choice of two candidates: a Democrat and an Independent Green Party candidate.

Poppy Arford, our Democratic candidate, has worked hard to earn the endorsements of EqualityMaine, Maine Education Association, Maine ALF-CIO, MSEA-Local 1989, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund and is a Candidate of Distinction with Moms Demand Gun Sense.

She was a founding member of MaineAllCare, an organization that promotes health care for all Maine citizens, and she initiated and directed the ShareCenter, a program that provides low-cost resources to teachers.

Poppy fully embraces the Maine Democratic Party platform. She is intelligent, fiscally responsible and compassionate. She will work collaboratively on behalf of her neighbors in District 49 and on behalf of all citizens of Maine.

Please vote. Send Poppy to Augusta. For more information: poppy4staterep.com.

Sheryl Clark Nadell

Brunswick

