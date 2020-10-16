I support Jon Anderson for Scarborough Town Council.

As a single senior citizen, it is important to me that we elect people who will listen to ALL residents – seniors living on a fixed income, as well as those with families and single adults. Jon, as a founder of Scarborough Connections, has demonstrated that he believes all points of view are equally valuable.

During our lockdown, Jon and his wife reached out to me and helped me with grocery shopping. The kindness and compassion they showed to me is indicative of the values they live by.

Jon has a professional background in financial management and strategic planning, working in the government and private sector for more than a decade. I believe that he will bring a reasoned, compassioned, civil and deliberate analysis to the problems and challenges we face as we “move forward together” as a town. I hope you will join me in voting for Jon Anderson for Scarborough Town Council.

Denise P. Smith

Scarborough

