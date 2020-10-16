BRUNSWICK — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 24, in place of the church’s popular annual Christmas Fair.

Harvest Fair hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church garden at 27 Pleasant St. in Brunswick. The event is being moved outside because of safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Fairgoers will find many of the yearly event’s most popular tables, including baked goods, the country store, fiber arts, jewelry and knives.

The fair has been held for more than 80 consecutive years. All proceeds will go to nonprofit organizations that help people in need.

Funds from the 2019 Christmas Fair were used to support numerous charity groups, including Midcoast Hunger Prevention, The Gathering Place, Oasis Health and Dental Clinics, Asylum Seekers, Tedford Housing and many more.

Careful social distancing will be maintained, and virus prevention measures will be taken. Masks are required for entrance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: