LEBANON, N.H. — A trapped black bear cub is believed to be the son of a bear whose life was spared by Gov. Chris Sununu back in 2017.

The cub, trapped Wednesday in Lebanon, is believed to be the third and last member of a recent litter from Mink, who traveled thousands of miles in a looping route through Vermont and New Hampshire to return to her home territory after being relocated to near the Canadian border. Mink died in August.

Since then, a cub was rescued Aug. 31; another was hit and killed by a bus in September. Both were determined to be Mink’s offspring.

Andrew Timmins, the bear project leader with the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, steps over Mink the bear when she was tranquilized in April 2018. At right is Nancy Comeau, of the USDA wildlife services. Jennifer Hauck/The Valley News via Associated Press

Ben Kilham, who runs a bear rehabilitation center with his family in Lyme, had taken in the first rescued cub. He said that one and new cub were “showing signs of recognition.”

Andrew Timmins, New Hampshire Fish and Game black bear project leader, also believes the cub is Mink’s.

Mink had been set to be euthanized, along with three of her earlier offspring, in 2017 after repeated problems with them feeding from trash and bird feeders culminated in two bears entering a home in Hanover.

Sununu instead ordered them to be moved to far northern New Hampshire. Mink later returned.

filed under:
bear, new england, new hampshire
