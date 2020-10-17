SARASOTA, Fla. – Andrew Nyce, a resident of Sarasota, Fla. and South Portland died unexpectedly in Sarasota on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the age of 83.

Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Doris; his three children, Andrea Nyce of Lewiston, Christopher Nyce of Boulder, Colo., and Kimberly Nyce of Malden, Mass.; his brother Paul Nyce of Swarthmore, Pa.; and his granddaughter Nicole Footer of Lewiston.

Andrew was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 20, 1937 to Charles P. and Josephine Anna Nyce. He married Doris on March 3, 1962.

Andrew graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1960 with a B.S. in Metallurgy and Materials Science, from Carnegie Institute of Technology 1964 with a master’s in Materials Science, and from University of Maryland in 1971 with a doctorate in Metallurgy and Materials Science. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Mu, National Metallurgical Honorary Fraternity, and of The Society of Sigma Si.

He was a star athlete in track and field and was a gold, silver and bronze winner in the shot put, discus and javelin throws during his years at Ridley Township High School. He received a full scholarship from Villanova for track and field, but chose Penn State where, in addition to track and field, he pursued his studies in Metallurgy.

Andrew was a highly successful small business owner, business consultant, and hands-on engineer as well as a senior manager and entrepreneur in the fields of advanced materials and processes.

He was president and owner of Gorham Advanced Materials Institute Inc., which provided business planning and technical consulting, market research, and R and D services to global Fortune 2000 companies, as well as organizing business and technical conferences for senior business and technology executives.

Prior to that, he was one of the principal owners and a senior vice president of Gorham International Inc. In 1975, he created his own division of Metallurgy.

Other highlights of Andrew’s distinguished professional career include

?Five U.S. and Foreign patents

?Published over 200 reports and articles

?Designed commercial scientific equipment

?Co-founder of a scientific equipment company

?Co-founder of Web Magnetics, an Internet company

?Visiting Assistant Professor – University of Maryland

?Centennial Fellow of Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

?Amos Tuck executive training program – Dartmouth College

When he sold his business and retired in 2002, Andrew began exploring his creative and artistic passions. This eventually led him to pursue a second career as a goldsmith and start Andrew Nyce Designs, a high-end custom handmade jewelry design company specializing in Mokume Gane and Damascus stainless steel wedding bands and engagement rings.

He was able to transfer his knowledge and experience in metallurgy and working with precious metals to crafting beautiful and unique wedding rings. It was the perfect blend of scientific knowledge and artistic expression. He eventually sold that business and retired for a second time.

Whatever he pursued, Andrew focused all of his time, energy, and passion into that one pursuit.

Andrew was an avid chess player, book lover (started a book club at the Strathmore Retirement Village in Sarasota), and a chef extraordinaire. He was well on his way to mastering the perfect sourdough boule.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

He was cremated per his wishes; his ashes to be scattered privately by his family. Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be planned in the future.

Donations made to the charity of your choice and condolences may be offered.

