LADY LAKE, Fla. – Laurin M. “Bud” Oliver died Oct. 3, 2020 at his home in Lady Lake, Fla. with his wife by his side.

Bud was born on Nov. 14, 1928 in South Portland. He graduated from South Portland High School. While there, he was a good student and enjoyed playing football for the school team. He joined the Marine Corps in August of 1950, served in the Korean War and was discharged in March of 1952 with the rank of sergeant. After this, he went to work for his father in the family vending business. Along with his brother, Don, he went on to become the second-generation owners of Oliver Vending and Music Systems.

Bud loved sports; tennis, golf, fishing, sailing and racing cars at Beech Ridge Speedway and with the Cumberland Motor Club. He was a past president of the Pine Tree Vending Association and lifetime member of the V.F.W. and the Biddeford-Saco Elks club, where he served as trustee.

He started spending winters in Florida in the ’90s, returning to Maine to enjoy the summers. Here he loved sitting around the campfire, where he would entertain family and friends with his theatrical sense of humor. In the mid-2010s he started living in Florida full time.

Bud is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia T. Oliver; his three sons, David M. and his wife Michelle of Scarborough, George E. and his wife Andrea of Scarborough and Tom L. and his wife Susan of Raymond; his daughter, Patricia A. Shane and her husband Jay of Florida; five grandchildren, David P. Oliver, Steven M. Oliver, Sarah P. Oliver, Morgan Brown, Cody Brown; and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Homes, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

