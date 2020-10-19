Maine reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths, with 12 of the new cases in Waldo County, site of an outbreak at a church.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church on Sunday, with 17 cases connected to the church. Waldo County’s numbers jumped by 10, on Sunday followed by the 12 new cases on Monday. The county has had a total of 124 cases since the pandemic began in March.
The outbreak at the Brooks church is the second stemming from a church since the pandemic began. In August, an outbreak of at least 10 cases was reported at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.
Overall, Maine has reported 5,962 cases and 146 deaths.
The Maine CDC advises anyone who spent time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its school since Oct. 2 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, cough, fever, fatigue, headaches, loss of taste or smell, among other symptoms.
Anyone who attended a fellowship rally that the congregation hosted between Oct. 2 and 4 could have been exposed to the virus and should take precautions, the CDC said. Videos of recent services at Brooks Pentecostal show worshippers gathering close together without wearing masks.
Those who gather indoors in crowds without wearing masks are at higher risk for COVID-19, public health experts say.
In other coronavirus-related developments Monday, Maine Medical Center Research Institute announced a $203,000 grant to participate in a national centralized database to study COVID-19 and its potential treatments. The grant – from West Virginia University – is a partnership among 35 institutions.
This story will be updated.
