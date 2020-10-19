PORTLAND — City Manager Jon Jennings has agreed to a one-year contract extension after his current contract expires July 12, 2021, but after that, he announced last week, he will step down from the position.

Jennings became Portland’s city manager in July of 2015 after two years as assistant city manager in South Portland. Prior to getting into municipal government, he was the general manager, president and founder of the Maine Red Claws, a G-League basketball team.

“In light of everything the city is facing right now due to the pandemic and its impact on our fiscal health, I agreed to stay on for an additional year to assist the mayor and council as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Jennings said in a prepared statement.

Mayor Kate Snyder said she and the City Council “are grateful for Jon’s leadership and steadfast commitment” to the city “as we respond to the myriad of challenges and opportunities.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the contract extension Nov. 9.

