A Portland police officer suffered a concussion and a chipped tooth after a suspect who fled a traffic stop kicked him in the face Sunday evening.

The incident began just after 11 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation near the intersection of High and Deering streets. The driver initially pulled over, but when the officer got out of his cruiser, the driver took off.

A few minutes later, Portland police located the suspect’s vehicle on Brackett Street. The driver, 34-year-old Kellen M. Hollenkamp of Portland, fled from his car, leaving it running while still in gear. The Corolla rolled into a parked car.

Portland Police K-9 Johnsey and the dog’s handler, Officer David Moore, tracked Hollenkamp to the area of 10 Walker St., where they heard a disturbance inside a building. Police said Hollenkamp forced his way into an apartment and was confronted by the homeowner.

“Hollenkamp violently resisted arrest and officers had to use a Taser on him before he was taken into custody,” Portland police said in a news release. “As officers were bringing him outside he continued to resist arrest and kicked a police officer in the face.”

Portland police did not identify the officer who was kicked, but said the officer was treated at Maine Medical Center for a broken tooth and a concussion.

Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland Police Department, said Hollenkamp was treated at the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Hollenkamp has been charged with failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension, aggravated reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, assault on a police officer, and failure to submit to arrest. Additional charges may be filed.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $3,500 cash bail.

