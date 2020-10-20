The only honest part about John Balentine’s “Truths about Trump, part I” is the fact that Balentine could not bring himself to vote for the man he now holds in such high esteem. The other “truths” contained in the article are – to me – a sad reflection of how low we are willing to set the bar for the highest elected office in the country.

First off, “Trump is real.” Really? Since when did arrogant, dismissive bullying behavior become the hallmark traits of being straight with the American people? “Kept his promises” – yes, sections of the wall have been built, but by no means paid for by Mexico, as promised.

“Cut regulations”: I suppose if you really do not appreciate the clean air and clean water Trump takes credit for you might be proud of the fact he has rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations that will directly and negatively impact the health of our citizens and environment.

And lastly, “because at heart Donald Trump is a simple man.” Simple men do not proudly and unapologetically demean minorities, women and political opponents for sport. Simple men do not discard the advice of the scientific community and senior military advisers because their ego is too big.

To me, the truth is, this embarrassing chapter of American history must end on Election Day before our country is completely dismantled.

Chris Franklin

Cumberland

