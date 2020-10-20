John Balentine thinks the reason some folks don’t like Donald Trump is that we don’t appreciate Trump’s sense of humor.

I can’t think of anything Trump says or does that ever made me laugh. So this left me wondering: What is it that Trump and Balentine find so amusing?

Was it funny to denigrate a political opponent for being tortured as a prisoner of war? Did I overlook the humor when Trump mocked a person’s disability as a way to bond with his supporters?

When Trump spoke of violently grabbing women, did that give Balentine a little chuckle? When Trump said, “You have to treat women like shit,” was that a form of humor too “subtle” for most normal people to grasp?

Was it hilarious when Trump separated small children from their parents and had them incarcerated? When Trump proclaimed that “laziness is a trait in blacks,” did Balentine find that a real hoot?

When Trump called rampaging racists “fine people,” was that just a little inside joke or was it downright hilarious? When Trump said American soldiers who died in battle were “suckers” and “losers,” was that merely clever sarcasm to brighten the day of comedy connoisseurs like Balentine?

In 2016, when Trump suggested assassinating his political opponent, did his keen wit just fly over my head? And in February when the president said Americans should disregard the pandemic, did we all just miss his clever comic nuance?

I can’t find much of anything honorable, decent or respectful about this presidency. And certainly nothing humorous.

I guess only someone as witty and insightful as Balentine can appreciate the comedic talent in the oval office.

John Brautigam

Falmouth

