AUBURN — Hannah Smith scored in the second quarter with Ema Lamontagne assisting to break a 1-1 deadlock as the Edward Little field hockey team beat Morse 3-1 on Tuesday.

Edward Little’s Courtney Larson opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Morse responded with a goal by Lily Clifford.

Caroline Audette’s unassisted goal in the third quarter closed out the scoring for Edward Little.

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 1: Autumn Golding scored with under nine minutes left in regulation to help the Falcons edge the Rangers on Monday night.

Aynslie Decker opened the scoring for the Falcons in the second period before Greely tied it when Delia Knox scored in the third.

Greely goalie Savannah Harvey had 13 saves. Freeport goalie Piper Williams made one save in the first half and Vicki Balla made seven in the second half.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 2, EDWARD ITTLE 2: The Dragons (3-2-1) rallied from a 2-0 first-quarter deficit to tie the Red Eddies (2-3-1) and both teams settled for a draw Monday in Auburn.

Ema Lamontagne and Courtney Larson scored for EL in the first quarter. Hailie Lord scored with one second left in the first half to cut the deficit in half for Brunswick, then Lauren Jacobs added the equalizer late in the third quarter.

Elise Syphers recorded 11 saves in the cage for the Eddies while Hannah Wentworth stopped seven shots for the Dragons.

