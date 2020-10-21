FREEPORT — Ally Randall scored three first-half goals Wednesday, leading Freeport to a 5-0 win over Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game.

Randall’s first two goals came off rebounds on penalty corners, and her third was on a tip-in to give Freeport (6-1) a 3-0 halftime lead.

After the Clippers (4-3) hit the post in the third quarter, Hannah Groves and Kyla Havey scored on rushes in the fourth quarter.

Freeport has won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Mt. Ararat.

MT. ARARAT 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Lily Koslosky chipped a shot past Brunswick goalie Hanna Wentworth in overtime to give the Eagles a win over the Dragons in Topsham.

Mt. Ararat took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Lily Witwicki.

Brunswick’s Lauren Jacobs tied it with just under four minutes left in regulation.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: The Clippers (3-3) scored three goals in a four-minute span in the first half and went on to defeat the visiting Panthers (4-2).

Yarmouth (3-3) went ahead to stay in the 23rd minute when Ava Feeley lifted a shot just past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Hannah Kenney and under the crossbar. Feeley scored again in the 26th minute after an NYA turnover, then set up Parker Harnett for a goal that deflected off a defender and past Kenney (five saves) in the 27th minute.

NYA scored on its first shot on goal, when Angel Huntsman converted a pass from Natalie Farrell with six minutes left.

LAKE REGION 1, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Luna Barrionuevo converted a penalty kick in the second half to give Fryeburg (2-1-2) a draw against the visiting Lakers (1-2-2).

Abigail Roberts scored Lake Region’s goal midway through the first half. Lakers keeper Elizabeth Smith made eight saves, while Fryeburg’s Morgan Fusco stopped five shots.

PORTLAND 17, WESTBROOK 0: Eliza Stein and Kate Martell each scored four goals as the Bulldogs (5-0) defeated the Blue Blazes (0-6) in Portland.

Toni Stevenson added three goals, Kendall Sniper had two, and Samira Doiron, Lydia Stein and Claire Anton also scored. The other goal was an own goal.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SACOPEE VALLEY 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Erik Fossum and Conner Meggison each scored twice for the Hawks (1-0-1) in a victory over the Falcons (1-1) in Rumford.

Kaleb Cox opened the scoring. Thomas Brearley also contributed a goal.

