Arrests

Chelsie L. Bixby, 30, of Parsonsfield, on Aug. 7 on charges of operating without license and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Kyla M. Dibiase, 29, of Oak Circle, on Aug. 11 on charges of domestic violence assault and assault, on Oak Circle.

Belinda J. St. Pierre, 42, of Van Vliet Drive, on Aug. 12 on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault, on Van Vliet Drive.

Icesis M. Stanwood-Carpenter, 23, of Hollis, on Aug. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, on Main Street.

Victoria K. Tranchemontagne, 26, of Biddeford, on Aug. 24 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, probation hold-officer, violating condition of release and misuse of credit information, on Main Street.

Kyla M. Dibiase, 29, of Standish, on Aug. 26 on a charge of violating condition of release, no location reported.

Joshua E. Griffin, 37, of Main Street, on Aug. 26 on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, hold-house for other agency, carrying concealed weapon and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Erik J. Neilson, 34, of Mosca Nero Drive, on Aug. 26 on charges of obstructing report of crime and domestic violence criminal threat, at Mosca Nero Drive.

Stephen M. Gilman-Hasty, 30, Westbrook, on Aug. 27 on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, at Wassamki Drive.

Charles F. Hodge Jr., 42, of Tamarack Circle, on Aug. 28 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on County Road.

Clinton E. Weed, 48, of Brunswick, on Aug. 28 on charges of operating under the influence and endangering welfare of a child, on Ossipee Trail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: