Once again, Windham is fortunate to have on the ballot for state Legislature an intelligent, honest and reliable representative who will oversee our needs. Patrick Corey does his homework and research before making decisions and voting. His common sense, experience and grasp of important issues will serve us well. Please consider supporting Patrick for the Maine House of Representatives.

Liz Wisecup

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: