AUTO RACING

Erik Jones will drive NASCAR’s iconic No. 43 next season for Richard Petty Motorsports, a pairing of a driver and a team both in need of fresh starts.

Jones in August was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing after six seasons, while Bubba Wallace and RPM are splitting at the end of the year. Wallace’s social activism this year became the defining characteristic of the storied Petty organization.

“They still have something to prove and I have something to prove,” Jones told The Associated Press. “We are both motivated to write a new chapter. It’s just a really clean slate, a chance to start from scratch and do something completely different.”

Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, this season has been outspoken on racial inequality and injustice. He ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on the No. 43 and RPM adopted Wallace’s “compassion, love, understanding” platform.

Wallace’s recent prominence helped the driver sign millions of dollars in new sponsorship, but the funding will follow him next season when he moves to a new team formed by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

The loss of Wallace could have crippled RPM, the cash-strapped team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty. Instead, a volatile free-agent market helped RPM land Jones, a 24-year-old considered among the top young talent in NASCAR.

FORMULA ONE: Driver Lance Stroll said he intends to race at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week after finishing a period of self-isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Stroll, who drives for Racing Point, pulled out of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring a day before the Oct. 11 race because he felt unwell and said Wednesday he later tested positive for COVID-19. In a post on Instagram, Stroll said he spent 10 days at home in self-isolation with mild symptoms and returned a negative test on Monday.

“I feel in great shape,” the Canadian driver wrote, “and I can’t wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal.”

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Former Texas Tech coach Marlene Stollings, who was fired after USA Today published a report detailing players’ claims of physical and emotional abuse, has filed a lawsuit against the school and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lubbock, Texas, claims breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, defamation and sex discrimination. Stollings was fired on Aug. 6, a day after the scathing report was published. Eric Bentley, general counsel for the Texas Tech University System, said Wednesday that the claims by Stollings in her lawsuit were without merit.

The lawsuit claims the school’s decision to fire Stollings was based on discriminatory biases against female coaches. It said Texas Tech and Hocutt “regularly, and in this instance in particular,” penalized female coaches for employing the “same demanding and effective coaching techniques” that male coaches used without consequence.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Toledo’s men’s basketball team has halted all activities after six players tested positive this week, the school said Wednesday. The results came on Tuesday during regular weekly testing and a day after the school said Coach Tod Kowalczyk had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating for 10 days.

Those players who tested positive also will self-isolate, the university said.

TENNIS

GEORGES RETIRES: Former Wimbledon semifinalist Julia Goerges announced her retirement from tennis Wednesday at the age of 31.

The German reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement. Her most recent match was a second-round loss to fellow German Laura Siegemund at the French Open. Goerges, in a letter addressed to the game of tennis, wrote that she was “ready to say ‘goodbye’” after a 15-year pro career.

Goerges reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 before losing in straight sets to Serena Williams. She was runner-up in mixed doubles at the French Open in 2014 alongside Nenad Zimonjic and was a finalist in the Fed Cup with Germany in 2014.

CYCLING

GORO d’ITALIA: João Almeida remained in the overall lead as the race headed into the high mountains, and Ben O’Connor earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 17th leg on Wednesday.

Almeida was part of the group of overall favorites that crossed the summit finish more than 5 minutes after O’Connor, and the Portuguese cyclist, who rides for the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, remained 17 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman.

Jai Hindley is third overall, 2:58 behind Almeida on the eve of the Giro’s toughest stage. The so-called “Queen stage” features four classified climbs, three of which are the highest category, on the 128.6-mile route from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano. One of those is the iconic Stelvio pass, which also has 48 hairpin turns.

SPANISH VUELTA: Marc Soler made a strong move on the final descent to pull away from the pack and held on to comfortably win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, with defending champion Primoz Roglic finishing second to keep the overall leader’s jersey.

Soler was able to ride alone toward the finish line at the end of the 94-mile ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri, finishing 19 seconds ahead of Roglic to secure his first Grand Tour stage victory. Soler moved to 10th place overall, more than a minute off the lead.

GOLF

LPGA: Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour event in Georgia this week because her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Torres says she has no symptoms but is self-isolating because of their contact.

The LPGA also says a child care provider tested positive at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee. The children in child care on Monday who had close contact with the teacher also are quarantined. The LPGA says based on CDC guidance, the players of the children are not considered contagious as “contacts of a contact” and do not require isolation.

WRESTLING

U.S. OUT OF WORLDS: The United States won’t send a team to the world wrestling championships because of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive committee of USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling, unanimously approved the proposal not to send a team to Belgrade, Serbia, for the Dec. 12-20 event.

“My heart breaks for our athletes, as nobody is more affected by this decision than they are,” said Veronica Carlson, executive committee member and chair of the USA Wrestling Athlete Advisory Committee. “In the same breath, abstaining from the 2020 World Championships is the right decision. … In choosing to make this decision now, versus delaying it, the athletes have time to recover and refocus on what is most important – the 2021 Olympic Games.”

United World Wrestling, the international federation for wrestling, announced Monday that its executive committee approved existing plans to host the event.

