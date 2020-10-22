SCARBOROUGH – Our dearest Dad and loving Papa passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2020. Robert Alan Palombo, born on Dec. 24, 1938, has been a remarkable husband, father, and grandfather to us all. Dad’s uncanny and timely sense of humor, with grace exhibited daily, as he fought through dementia and physical challenges, will stay with us all forever. Robert was born in Port Chester, N.Y. to the parents of Albert and Catherine Palombo. He served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years as an accomplished pilot. Some of the highlights during his naval career include flying the P-5 Marlin seaplane, flying the C-130 Hercules on the ice in Antarctica, attending Naval Postgraduate school in Monterey, Calif., and numerous hours in the P-3 Orion before transitioning to airline flying.His commercial service began with Transamerica flying diamond mining equipment in various African countries. His flying career culminated with his title as a captain for American TransAir flying the L-1011 worldwide. Dad has seen the world in all places and spaces. It is very fitting that he passed peacefully and gracefully, just as he carried on with his life. “Wheels up”, with a twinkle in his eye, and a flight path determined, Dad, unflappable and poised, was on his way. We love you immeasurably and will miss you forever. Palombo is survived by his devoted wife, Christina Clark of 60 years; and his three children and spouses, Richard and Gretchen Palombo, Joanne Palombo-McCallie and John McCallie, Carolyn and Brian Clement. He so loved his seven grandchildren, Meg and Catie Palombo, Maddie and Jack McCallie, and Allie, Sarah and Camille Clement. A private celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 24. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Robert’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Robert’s name to theMaine Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter orGosnell Memorial Hospice,11 Hunnewell Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074.

