Brunswick-based singer-songwriter Lisa Redfern teamed up with some of her musician friends to create a truly inspiring song that was released on Oct. 3.

“Something Beautiful” was recorded by Jud Caswell, Jeff Christmas sings harmony vocals on it, and April Reed-Cox plays cello.

You’ll find the track on streaming platforms or can reach out to Redfern for an MP3 via lisaredfern.com where you can also purchase several of her previous releases including the “Chickadee” and “Once In A While” albums.

Here’s “Something Beautiful:”

