NEW YORK — Sam Darnold is set to return as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Buffalo Bills as long as he has no further complications with his injured shoulder.

Coach Adam Gase said Darnold, who has been limited in practice this week, would be monitored Friday to determine his playing status. The quarterback was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

“Things are trending in the right direction,” Gase said. “Hopefully, barring any setbacks, we’ll get him going on Sundays – this Sunday.”

Darnold has missed two games because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder suffered in New York’s loss to Denver on Oct. 1. He returned to finish that game, but has sat out since while Joe Flacco has started in his place.

Darnold said Thursday he was eager to get back on the field. He acknowledged there was still some pain in his shoulder at times – “but it’s nothing crazy. I feel like I’m capable of dealing with it.”

Gase said the team had to weigh that information with what the doctors think in order to make the best decision for Darnold and the Jets.

“It’s not really like I’m worried about him rehurting his shoulder or anything,” the coach said. “It’s just more that he’s in pain. There’s a little bit of pain there for him that he’s not complaining about to the extent where it’s like we shouldn’t play him type of deal.

“He wants to play. That was the biggest decision we had to make as a group was, is this the right thing to do? He wasn’t really looking to take no for an answer.”

BILLS: Buffalo will be shorthanded at cornerback against the Jets.

Josh Norman has been declared out because of a hamstring injury. Buffalo’s No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, is questionable and did not practice Friday because of a back injury, and Cam Lewis is also questionable because of a wrist injury.

SAINTS: Emmanuel Sanders has tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow wide receiver Michael Thomas remained unable to practice Friday because of a recent hamstring injury. Neither will be able to play Sunday against Carolina.

Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL record with 149 catches in a season, was listed as out on the Saints’ final injury report of the week. He has not played since the season opener, when he caught three passes for 17 yards before spraining his ankle when running back Latavius Murray was tackled into the back of the star receiver’s lower legs.

He was on schedule to return from the ankle injury in Week 5, only to be benched because of an outburst at practice in which he punched defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. His punishment was lifted during the Saints’ Week 6 bye, but now he has a new lower-body injury, the severity of which Coach Sean Payton did not want to discuss.

Sanders had a career-high 12 catches for 122 yards in New Orleans’ last game, a 30-27 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. He practiced Thursday but was not feeling well afterward and was immediately tested for COVID-19.

RAIDERS: The team’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative, and Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay is still on.

Las Vegas placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts. The entire starting offensive line will be unavailable Sunday.

CARDINALS: Arizona acquired linebacker Markus Golden from the New York Giants for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

The Giants announced the deal less than 24 hours after a 22-21 loss to Philadelphia dropped them to 1-6. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3, and the Giants may be a seller with their chances of making the playoffs slipping.

Arizona needs depth at linebacker after losing 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones for the season because of a biceps injury.

Golden played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants as a free agent last year. He led the Giants with 10 1/2 sacks last season, but his playing time has decreased this year with a new coaching staff.

PACKERS: Running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that makes his status uncertain for Sunday’s game at Houston.

The injury kept Jones from practicing Friday. He had practiced all week up to that point.

BENGALS: Running back Joe Mixon has a foot injury and won’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

BROWNS: Cleveland will be without dependable tight end Austin Hooper against the Bengals after he underwent an appendectomy.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville will be without three defensive starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring). The team placed defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle) on injured reserve a day earlier, meaning he will miss at least the next three games.

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined by the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce internal discipline.

ESPN reported Haskins was fined $4,833 for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend when Washington visited the New York Giants, which is against the rules.

Haskins traveled with the team last weekend after missing the previous week’s game because of a stomach illness. The 2019 first-round pick was demoted from starter to third string after three consecutive losses dropped Washington to 1-3, and he has been inactive since.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous