Right between the Rangeley Lake basin and the Bigelow Mountain Preserve, is a place to get away from everything.

These six acres overlook majestic Rangeley Lake, where Bald Mountain rises at the far west shore. This is an ideal location for four seasons of recreation and perhaps this property will become a legacy, where generations of family can watch the leaves change, hear the loons cry and relax in nature.

Available for occupancy this winter; price available upon request

Western Maine is full of woods and waters to wander. On an average day, residents can find time for activities like skiing, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, hiking and more.

Inside the home, an adaptable floor plan makes it easy to gather and retreat. The land sprawls with open space to garden and expand (with town approval).

