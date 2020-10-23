The University of New England in Biddeford has ordered the quarantine of all residents of a dormitory after three positive cases of COVID-19 were identified.
According to a press release from the college Friday, three students appeared to have contracted the virus at an event off campus. Those students have either moved into isolation or have chosen to return home.
Through contact tracing, the school identified several close contacts of the students who tested postive. Those contacts being tested and already have been relocated to alterntaive housing.
“Out of abundance of caution and because nearly all of the affected students reside in Featherman Hall, we have made the decision to quarantine all residents of that dormitory, at least until Tuesday,” the press release said. “This means that Featherman residents will stay inside the building, will attend classes remotely, and will receive their meals at Featherman Hall. No visitors will be permitted to enter the building.”
Testing for all residents of Featherman Hall will be conducted on Saturday and then again next week.
This story will be updated
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
UNE quarantines Biddeford dorm after COVID-19 cases
-
Nation & World
From Greenland to the Czech Republic, Europe is trying to handle virus surge
-
Events
Virtual Job Fair: Tuesday, Oct. 27
-
Sports
Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to cage, faces Justin Gaethje at UFC 254
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Idaho community lifts mask mandate despite hospital hitting capacity
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.