The University of New England in Biddeford has ordered the quarantine of all residents of a dormitory after three positive cases of COVID-19 were identified.

According to a press release from the college Friday, three students appeared to have contracted the virus at an event off campus. Those students have either moved into isolation or have chosen to return home.

Through contact tracing, the school identified several close contacts of the students who tested postive. Those contacts being tested and already have been relocated to alterntaive housing.

“Out of abundance of caution and because nearly all of the affected students reside in Featherman Hall, we have made the decision to quarantine all residents of that dormitory, at least until Tuesday,” the press release said. “This means that Featherman residents will stay inside the building, will attend classes remotely, and will receive their meals at Featherman Hall. No visitors will be permitted to enter the building.”

Testing for all residents of Featherman Hall will be conducted on Saturday and then again next week.

