This year I am supporting Jonathan Anderson for Scarborough Town Council.

Jonathan has consistently shown that he is willing and able to listen to citizens and can work well with people with diverse opinions. I know that Jonathan will be thoughtful and reasonable as decisions are being made, and will consider the values of the community along with data when making decisions.

As a founding member of Scarborough Community Connections, Jonathan has demonstrated a strong desire to create a culture where all voices can be heard. Additionally, Jon has a background in financial management, strategic planning and performance management, which is exactly what Scarborough needs to help us develop a solid plan as we grow in the coming years.

Please join me in voting for Jonathan Anderson for Town Council.

Phillip R. LaRou Jr.
Scarborough

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles