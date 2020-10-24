As a mother of a daughter in the South Portland school system, I am very happy to strongly recommend you vote for Jeff Selser for our South Portland School Board.

Over the last six or seven years, I have watched Jeff volunteer his time in our school community as a girls soccer coach and also as a volunteer parent advocating for students, parents and teachers.

Jeff Selser has always been very dedicated to South Portland and our school district. He is a quiet yet confident leader with excellent communication skills. I have watched him successfully work with students, coaches, teachers and school administrators for many years.

Please vote for Jeff.

Kim Ward
Scarborough

