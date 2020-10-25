Re: “Portland Museum of Art employees seek to unionize” (Oct. 21):

The need for a union at the PMA workplace leaped out at me as soon as I read the words of PMA administrators quoted in Wednesday’s article.

PMA managers claim they oppose unionization because their decisions are informed by “feedback” and “input” from the PMA staff. They further claim that what non-management employees see as anti-union pressure and intimidation at staff meetings isn’t that, at all. It is only that “the PMA wants to be sure that all staff members fully understand the pros and cons of unionization,” according to director Mark Bessire.

Thus excluded from any meaningful participation in the decisions that affect their working lives, and with a patronizing administration that sets itself up as “the PMA” and believes that those promoting a union really don’t know what they are doing, the staff has no alternative to unionization that I can see. Only through a collectively bargained union contract will PMA staff achieve the working conditions and respect they deserve.

LeRoy Mottla

Peaks Island

