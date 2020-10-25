BEDFORD, Mass. – Edward Guerrant Spencer Sr., 100, of Concord, Mass., formerly of Berkeley Heights, N.J., died on Oct. 9, 2020, at Carleton-Willard, Bedford, Mass. He was married for 67 years to the late Necia Bernice (Jellison) Spencer.

Son of the late William Henry Spencer Sr. and Helen Guerrant (Hilldrup) Spencer of Falls Church, Va.; father to Edward G. Spencer Jr. of Boston and Quincy, Mass. and Viviane Boyd, to Dr. Thomas J. Spencer and his wife, Christy Barbee of Carlisle, Mass.; grandfather to Nicole B. Spencer and Tosh B. Spencer. He was the brother of Helen Hilldrup (Spencer) Wildnauer and her husband, the late John Pepper Wildnauer of Spanish Fort, Ala. and the late William Henry Spencer Jr. and his wife Harriet Bell (Camp) Spencer of Leesburg, Va. and the late John Wesley Spencer and his wife Arabelle (Reed) Spencer of Fairfax, Va.

He was a physicist who worked at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and in the Solid State Division at Bell Laboratories, New Jersey.

Interment will be private at Burr Cemetery, in Freeport.

