This season, more than any before, has been about taking it one day at a time and appreciating every opportunity to step on to the field.

When the COVID-abbreviated fall sports season began in late September, some coaches and athletic directors weren’t sure it would last beyond a few days, or maybe a couple of weeks, but as of press time, the campaign has passed the one month mark, is nearing completion and from a competitive point of view, has been a rousing success.

Not only have athletes enjoyed the long-awaited opportunity to return to a form of normalcy, the contests themselves continue to be compelling.

Here’s a look back at another week full of thrills and chills:

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s two-time reigning Class C state champion boys’ soccer team made it six wins without a loss on the season last Saturday when it dispatched two-time Class D South champion North Yarmouth Academy, 7-1, as Henry Hart scored twice and Joey Ansel-Mullen had a goal and three assists. The Flyers looked to stay perfect Monday at Cheverus and they host Sacopee Valley Friday. Games also remain at Greely (Nov. 5) and at home versus Freeport (Nov. 7).

Portland improved to 4-2 Saturday with a dramatic 2-1 victory at rival Deering, as the Bulldogs swept the Rams for the first time this century.

Portland, which beat visiting Deering earlier this month, 1-0, on an improbable, wind-aided goal from goalkeeper Henry Flynn, opened the scoring in the seventh minute on another fluky tally, this time from Ben Horrisberger, who collided with a defender and Rams goalkeeper Sam Spach, but still managed to direct the ball into the goal.

The Bulldogs took a one-goal advantage into halftime, but Deering came out sizzling in the second half and was rewarded with just over 30 minutes to go, when Adilson Vidal produced a beautiful strike from 30-yards out.

Just when the Rams appeared to have the momentum, however, an unlikely, young hero emerged for Portland.

Freshman Ford Myers, playing his first game at right back, made the pass of the day, setting up striker Anselmo Tela for the go-ahead goal with 16:02 on the clock and the Bulldogs’ defense slammed the door from there as Portland held on for a 2-1 victory.

“I got the ball and I realized no one was pressing me, so I knew I had time and I saw Anselmo,” Myers said. “I knew he wanted it, so I gave him a quick chip and watched him do his thing. I just wanted to get an assist. It was amazing.”

“I saw Ford with the ball and we made eye contact,” Tela said. “I knew he’d give it to me. I didn’t rush because I told myself I’d be more calm this game. I saw everybody was going to the right, even the goalie, and I knew I had to put it back on the left.”

“It was a great one,” longtime Portland coach Rocco Frenzilli added. “You want to win the rivalry games. Hats off to Deering. They never gave up. They came out pushing in the second half and tied it up. Deering’s very dynamic. The midfield battle was great today. That’s where it’s won or lost. We were fortunate enough to get a couple balls out wide and took advantage. You throw the record book out when you play a game like this.”

The Bulldogs are home versus Westbrook Tuesday and host South Portland Thursday. Portland, along with Cheverus, Deering and South Portland, will then take part in a season-ending “Casco Bay Cup,” with matchups to be announced.

“Every day is a great day to be out on the soccer field and play,” Frenzilli said. “We have Westbrook and South Portland, then we’ll play the “Casco Bay Cup” and let all the kids play and enjoy it.”

Deering fell to 4-3 with its loss to Portland, but the Rams gave the Bulldogs everything they could handle.

“We refocused at halftime,” said Deering coach Joel Costigan. “That’s been a theme for us so far this year. The soccer started to get better near the end of the game. We had two breakdowns and that was the game. I think we got out of position. There was too much space in the midfield. Also, injuries were huge. They were able to exploit that space. Stylistically, we play each other very well. We struggle with (Portland’s) physicality and their speed, as most teams do. Games can get chippy and guys can lose composure. It’s always a battle.”

The Rams are at Cheverus Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), then play in the “Casco Bay Cup.”

“We’re building and hopefully, we’ll learn from our mistakes,” Costigan said. “We’ll have a long week of practice and then Cheverus and I hope we get Portland again in the “Casco Bay Cup.”

Cheverus fell to 2-4 after a 6-0 loss at Gorham last week. The Stags hosted Waynflete Monday and close at home versus Deering Thursday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Portland improved to 5-0 last Wednesday with a 17-0 home win over Westbrook. The Bulldogs scored eight times in the first half and added nine more goals in the second half. Eliza Stein and Kate Martell each scored four goals, while Toni Stevenson had three and Kendall Sniper added a pair. Portland was at Gorham Monday and finishes Friday at South Portland. Portland, Deering, Cheverus and South Portland will then take part in the “Casco Bay Cup,” tournament next month.

Cheverus began the week 3-2-1 after a 4-0 home victory over Deering and a 1-1 home tie against Gorham, in a playoff rematch. Olivia Bradford scored three of the four goals in the win. In the draw, Mia Kratzer scored on a penalty kick to give the Stags a second half lead, but the Rams countered off a counter kick and the game ended up deadlocked.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” said Cheverus coach Craig Roberts. “We knew (Gorham) had most everybody back this year and we’re a young team, but we realized we could stay with them.”

After going to Waynflete Monday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), the Stags finish the regular season at Deering Wednesday.

“The seniors want to play 10 games,” said Roberts. “I’m really pleased with the girls. The other day, I ended a drill in a tie, but the girls weren’t happy it ended in a tie, so we went out and finished it. It’s a young and competitive group. Our young players are learning what it takes to be a varsity player. It’s a good year to have a young team and I’ve seen the growth and camaraderie that we couldn’t develop over the summer is coming along now. We’re doing some good things.”

Deering lost, 4-0, at Cheverus last week, then improved to 2-4-1 with a 3-0 home victory over Westbrook. The Rams finish the year Wednesday at home against Cheverus.

Waynflete fell to 2-3-1 after a 4-1 home loss to two-time Class D champion NYA Friday. Devan Sherry scored the goal. The Flyers hosted Cheverus Monday, welcome Greely Thursday, go to Sacopee Valley Nov. 2 and close the year at Freeport Nov. 5.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team improved to 6-1 after emphatic wins last week at Westbrook (10-0) and at home over Greely (9-0). Lucia Pompeo had three goals and Lily Johnson added two in the victory over the Blue Blazes. Against the Rangers, Pompeo produced another hat trick while Sammi Snow and Taylor Tory both scored twice. The Stags finish the regular season Wednesday at South Portland (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Portland/Deering fell to 0-5 after a 4-1 home loss to Falmouth last week. Molly Johnson scored the goal, while goalie Ella Burdin made 18 saves. Portland/Deering hosted Cape Elizabeth Monday.

Cross country

The cross country state meets, scheduled for Nov. 11 (boys) and Nov. 14 (girls) in Belfast, will be moved, due to Waldo Country earning a yellow designation last week. For athletics, a yellow designation means practices and games are not recommended. A new location hadn’t been announced at press time.

On the course, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association held its state qualifier Saturday in Gorham.

Cheverus’ girls came in fourth out of eight teams, but only three qualified for the state meet. Portland (fifth) and Deering (no team score) also missed out. Bonny Eagle was first. The Stags were led individually by Annabelle Brooks (sixth, 19 minutes, 48.14 seconds). The Bulldogs top finisher was Alyssa Sigfridson (11th, 20:35.23). Deering’s Megan Cunningham competed as an individual and had the 22nd-best time (21:22.59).

In the boys’ competition, Scarborough was first among 10 teams. Deering came in sixth, Portland was seventh and Cheverus placed ninth and all three squads failed to qualify. The Rams were led by Alexey Seredin (10th, 17:04.97). The top Stags runner was Jesse Cadigan (11th, 17:08.95). The Bulldogs were paced by Daniel Niles (24th, 17:58.12).

