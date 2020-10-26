BIDDEFORD — The City of Biddeford’s Community Development Department wants to know residents’ need and concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic so staff can try to help.

“We want to hear directly from our community about how people are doing as the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic stretch on,” said Community Planner Abigail Smallwood. “The data that we collect from the questions will be used to figure out what kinds of assistance programs can be launched to help meet the most pressing needs that residents are experiencing.”

The survey, which takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete, includes questions on the status of residents’ housing, employment, childcare, and their ability to meet their needs. While city staff is most interested in data from residents in Biddeford’s downtown area and vulnerable groups, all residents are encouraged to respond to the survey.

To take the survey, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/communitysurvey. The survey will be open through Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Questions about the survey can be directed to Abigail Smallwood at [email protected] or 284-9105. Those who need a hard copy of the survey may call Smallwood directly.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: