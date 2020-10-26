KENNEBUNK – Halloween will be a bit different this year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and residents and businesses are doing what they can to make the traditional evening an enjoyable event for children.

Add the The Ocean Roll to the list of businesses stepping in to help. The food truck, at the corner of Ross Road and Route 1, will hand out free hot dogs to children from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Tammy Nadeau, one of the organizers, said there will be other goodies as well. And while the kids can enjoy the hot dogs at the outside tables, families can also call 450-0332 that evening to have the hot dogs delivered to their cars.

“So many people are hurting so badly right now, this is something we can do to help out” Nadeau said of the family business.

For more information, visit The Ocean Roll Facebook page.

