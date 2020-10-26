In this photo taken around 1925, Portland Railroad Company Trolleys #236 (to Underwood Spring) and #237 are shown derailed in Yarmouth. Underwood Spring Park was a popular gathering spot in the early 1900s for people from Portland.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
