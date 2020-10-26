PORTLAND — Riverside Golf Course has been named a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, the fifth in the state.

To achieve certification, courses must show commitment to environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and water quality and conservation measures.

“Riverside Golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” said Audubon International CEO Christine Kane.

Riverside worked for three years to achieve the certification, according to Gene Pierotti, course superintendent.

“Riverside evaluated every aspect of the golf course, including naturalized areas, turf maintenance and operation,” Pierotti said in a prepared statement. “The course has transitioned to using 95% certified organic fertilizers and reduced pesticide use by 50%. Over 80 bird nesting boxes and four honey bee hives were installed throughout the course”