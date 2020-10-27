Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 11/4 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 11/5 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Zoom meetings can be viewed live on Harpswell’s Facebook page at facebook.com/townofharpswell.

Mon. 11/2 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Zoom

Mon. 11/2 7 p.m. Recreation Commitee TO

Wed. 11/4 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Zoom

Wed. 11/4 2:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit/Mitchell Field

Wed. 11/4 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Staff Review TO

Wed. 11/4 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Zoom

Topsham

All board meetings are held via Zoom and broadcast on channel 3 and also streamed to the Town of Topsham Youtube channel.

Tues. 11/3 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 11/5 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: