Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 11/4 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 11/5 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Zoom meetings can be viewed live on Harpswell’s Facebook page at facebook.com/townofharpswell.
Mon. 11/2 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Zoom
Mon. 11/2 7 p.m. Recreation Commitee TO
Wed. 11/4 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Zoom
Wed. 11/4 2:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit/Mitchell Field
Wed. 11/4 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Staff Review TO
Wed. 11/4 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Zoom
Topsham
All board meetings are held via Zoom and broadcast on channel 3 and also streamed to the Town of Topsham Youtube channel.
Tues. 11/3 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 11/5 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Colon cancer screening should start at age 45, not 50, top panel says
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Young School kindergarten closed through Nov. 6 due to Covid-19
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Belichick says he is focused on Bills, not trades
-
Business
Trump trade policy: 4 years of high drama with limited results
-
College
College notebook: Bethune-Cookman cancels all sports for 2020-21 school year