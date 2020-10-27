Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/2  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  11/4  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  11/4  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  11/5  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Zoom meetings can be viewed live on Harpswell’s Facebook page at facebook.com/townofharpswell.

Mon.  11/2  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee  Zoom

Mon.  11/2  7 p.m.  Recreation Commitee  TO

Wed.  11/4  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Zoom

Wed.  11/4  2:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit/Mitchell Field

Wed.  11/4  3:30 p.m.  Planning Board Staff Review  TO

Wed.  11/4  5 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Zoom

Topsham

All board meetings are held via Zoom and broadcast on channel 3 and also streamed to the Town of Topsham Youtube channel.

Tues.  11/3  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  11/5  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

