Thanksgiving is nearly here and it is normally a time for larger, indoor gatherings. If you are not planning to host or attend a celebration with family and friends there are some alternatives in the southern Midcoast for small groups. After checking with many local restaurants here are a few that will offer dining-in or pre-order options.

Freeport

The Harraseeket Inn will serve a “reverse buffet,” which is a twist on its usual holiday tradition. The Grand Buffet will be set up, but guests will select the items that staff will bring to the table. The food and service will be of the highest standard and guests will be safe and can remain socially distanced. Reservations are required at 865-9377. $80, adults, $40, children 5-10, children 4 and under free. 162 Main St.

Topsham

Fairground Café will serve Thanksgiving dinner with entrée choices. Call 729-5366 for seating times and prices. 49 Topsham Fair Mall.

Yarmouth

The Dandelion Market at the Garrison Restaurant is offering its special Thanksgiving Market. Ordering will be through the website at DandelionCatering.com, and pick-up will be the day before Thanksgiving.

Muddy Rudder has Thanksgiving meal kits by pre-order instead of its usual buffet. Guests can order a la carte at muddy-rudder.com before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 and pick them up by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. 1335 US Route One.

Brunswick

Wild Oats Bakery & Café is taking orders for complete Thanksgiving dinners and individual items. Place orders at WildOatsCateringtogo.com by Saturday, Nov. 21 for pick up Nov. 24 or 25.

Culinary News

Henry & Marty Restaurant in Brunswick has closed for good. According to its website, owners Aaron Park and Paul Hollingsworth regret the closing, as do the many diners who have enjoyed wonderful dining experiences over the years.

Royal River Grill House in Yarmouth has introduced a new Chilled Cider Bar with local apple cider infused with bourbon, rum, vodka, prosecco, honey or ginger liquors, or cinnamon schnapps. Make-your-own selections. 846-1226.

Chef Stef in Harpswell is featuring seven different soups this week, including Ham and Potato, Squash and Apple, and Creamy Tomato Basil. Soups are $15/quart and include two buttermilk biscuits. [email protected]

Mike Jerome, owner of Fat Boy in Brunswick, has big plans for the winter. He is temporarily closing the drive-in restaurant Saturday, Oct. 31 and installing a 2,100-square-foot tent adjoining the main building. His plans include food service plus wine and beer (pending licensing) in the heated tent. Food service will still be available at vehicles, although alcohol will only be served in the tent. Plans also include an outdoor ice rink. The re-opening date is still to be finalized.

